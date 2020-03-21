Coronavirus Fatalities in Iran Reach 1,556

Iran’s health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday 966 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the 24 hours to 12 pm, Saturday, including 123 new deaths.

That brings to 20,610 the total number of people infected with the disease in Iran, he added.

He said 232 of the new infections cases belong to the capital, Tehran.

“7,635 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” he added.