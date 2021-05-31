Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Hits 80,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 217 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 80,156.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,913,136.

So far, Lari added, 2,458,684 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,160 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 19,936,548 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 3,643,356 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 522,707 have received the second dose.