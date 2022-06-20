Congo fever cases in Iran rise to 22

The Iranian veterinary organization said on Monday 22 cases and two deaths have been registered so far this year.

Endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the disease causes severe bleeding.

People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals.

As Iranians have departed for the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials have advised the pilgrims to follow hygiene protocols during the rituals which include having sheep slaughtered.

Iran’s neighboring country, Iraq, is experiencing a sharp uptick in the number of Congo fever cases which is feared to spread the disease.