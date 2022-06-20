Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Congo fever cases in Iran rise to 22

By IFP Editorial Staff
Congo fever

The number of patients infected with the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Iran has risen to 22, according to official figures.

The Iranian veterinary organization said on Monday 22 cases and two deaths have been registered so far this year.

Endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the disease causes severe bleeding.

People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals.

As Iranians have departed for the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials have advised the pilgrims to follow hygiene protocols during the rituals which include having sheep slaughtered.

Iran’s neighboring country, Iraq, is experiencing a sharp uptick in the number of Congo fever cases which is feared to spread the disease.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks