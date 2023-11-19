CNN suggests weaponry found in Gaza hospital ‘rearranged’ by Israel

CNN said that according to a Nov. 15 video published by Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Concricus, an AK-47 gun was seen behind an MRI machine in one of the buildings in the Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

But when Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst visited the site, he filmed two AK-47 guns behind the MRI machine, not one as appeared in the earlier video by the Israeli army.

“It is unclear where the second AK-47 gun came from and why it is not visible in the earlier IDF clip,” added CNN.

It noted in its analysis that BBC was also granted access to the MRI room at the hospital and filmed the two AK-47 guns.

“The discrepancy between the military’s own video and the BBC footage was due to the fact that more weaponry and terrorist assets were discovered throughout the day,” the Israeli army said in response to CNN, adding, “Suggestions that the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) is manipulating the media are incorrect.”

Israel has long accused Hamas of using the Al-Shifa Hospital to direct military operations — an allegation vehemently denied by the Palestinian resistance group.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry announced dozens of patients, including premature babies, have died at the hospital between Nov. 11 – 16 due to a lack of electricity as the Israeli army cordoned off the hospital before storming.

Israel launched airstrikes and later a ground incursion after an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 12,300 victims, women and children, flattened thousands of civilian structures, and enforced a full blockade leading to a shortage of supplies, including food, fuel and medicine.