China’s president in Moscow: Russia and China have “similar goals”

“It is true that both of our countries share the same, or some similar goals. We have exerted efforts for the prosperity of our respective countries…we can cooperate and work together to achieve our goals,” Xi said.

“I’m very happy that I can visit Russia again, at your invitation. And that Russia is the first country that I visited after my re-election as China’s President,” Xi told Putin.

Xi also expressed support for Putin to be reelected.

“I know that the Russia presidential election is next year. Russia’s development has significantly improved under your firm leadership. I believe that the Russian people will continue to strongly support you,” he continued.

Xi added China “highly values” China-Russia ties and that both countries can cooperate to fulfill their development goals.

Putin has also welcomed Xi.

“In the last few years, China has made a colossal leap forward,” Putin told Xi, sitting beside him.

“In the whole world, this evokes interest, and unfortunately even envy,” he added.

He continued, “Symbolically, we met here 10 years during your first visit as an elected representative of China. In this time, we made progress in relations. We have many common interests and goals.”

Putin also told Xi that Russia is ready to discuss Beijing’s proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine, saying that Moscow has “studied closely” the proposals.

“Of course, we will have an opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you are based on the principles of justice and commitment to the fundamental points of international law,” Putin stated.

“You are also aware that we are always open to the negotiation process. We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiative,” he added.

Putin also said that he respects China’s balanced approach to the issue.

Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker and its claimed neutrality. The United States and its allies have instead since last month warned that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.