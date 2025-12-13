Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant produces more than 72bn kWh of electricity: Iranian official

Mohammad Eslami, referring to electricity generation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and Iran’s nuclear industry as a symbol of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, said that Unit One is now in its eleventh year of operation with a power generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

Noting that the Bushehr nuclear facility has produced 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to date, Eslami said the unit remains fully operational and, based on rankings and assessments by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), has been recognized as one of the world’s outstanding nuclear power plants.

The AEOI chief added that other nuclear power plants are under construction as part of a plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity for the country.

Responding to a question about the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors in Iran, Eslami said inspectors would be present in the country whenever necessary.