BRICS countries say attacks on Iran violated UN Charter

“We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” said the statement issued by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The group, where Brazil holds the rotating presidency this year, also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

BRICS expressed concern over the attacks against Iran’s nuclear installations, saying they were carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region,” the statement added.