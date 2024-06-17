Body of second missing person found after mine collapse in Iran’s Shazand

The mine collapsed at around 10:00 am local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday and trapped four mining vehicles and the drivers.

An explosion at the mine and the rainfall the day before reportedly caused a landslide at the mine.

Considering the huge pile of rubble, search and rescue dog were immediately deployed to the scene and search is underway for the other two individuals.

The owner of the mine has been arrested upon a judicial warrant issued by the attorney general of Shazand County.

Iran’s caretaker President Mohammad Mokhber has called on rescue teams to speed up the operations.