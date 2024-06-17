Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Body of second missing person found after mine collapse in Iran’s Shazand

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Rescue Operation Mine

The dead body of a second driver was pulled from the debris on Monday after a mine collapse in the central Iranian city of Shazand a day earlier.

The mine collapsed at around 10:00 am local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday and trapped four mining vehicles and the drivers.

An explosion at the mine and the rainfall the day before reportedly caused a landslide at the mine.

Considering the huge pile of rubble, search and rescue dog were immediately deployed to the scene and search is underway for the other two individuals.

The owner of the mine has been arrested upon a judicial warrant issued by the attorney general of Shazand County.

Iran’s caretaker President Mohammad Mokhber has called on rescue teams to speed up the operations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks