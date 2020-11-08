Biden’s Victory in US Elections Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Biden Wins US Election
2- Zarif: US Didn’t Have Right to Exit JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- New Chapter in US
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Outraged President!
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Trump’s Over
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Biden Finally Wins Marathon of US Elections
2- Zarif: There Are Obvious Differences between Biden and Trump
3- Rouhani Urges Incoming US Administration to Return to Its Commitments
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Biden Elected President of America
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Zarif: US Must Change Its Approach towards Iran
2- Biden Becomes 46th President of the US
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- It’s Over: Trump’s Time Comes to an End after 4 Days of Ambiguity
Iran Newspaper:
1- Cup of Victory in Biden’s Hands
Javan Newspaper:
1- Murderer of Qassem Soleimani and the One Behind Maximum Pressure Thrown Out
2- A Show Called American Democracy [Editorial]
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- US Is Loser Whoever Wins Its Elections
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- US Changes Its Mask
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Iranians Joke with US Elections
2- Defeat Dictated to Trump
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Situation Will Change If US Changes Its Approach
* Recommendations for Biden from Rouhani, Zarif, Rabiei
Shargh Newspaper:
1- US Rejects Populism: Biden Wins the Race
2- Rouhani’s Bitter Experience with Trump
3- Trump Won’t Be Last US Populist
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Graveyard of Democracy
* US on Verge of Unprecedented Fiasco after Disclosure of Fraud Proofs