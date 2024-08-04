Biden expresses hope Iran will stand down but is uncertain

Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, Biden said on Saturday in response to a shouted question, “I hope so. I don’t know.”

Seeking to bolster defenses in West Asia in response to threats from Israel’s foes, the Pentagon announced on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.

The US and international partners including France, Britain, Italy and Egypt continued diplomatic contacts on Saturday seeking to prevent further regional escalation.

American officials say the anticipated Iranian attack against Israel in response to assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran could occur in the coming days.

Washington’s decision to send warships and fighter squadron to West Asia will mark perhaps the largest movement of US forces to the region since the early days of the Gaza war, when the Pentagon sent two carrier strike groups toward the Middle East in a very public warning to regional groups not to expand the fighting.

The region is bracing for an Iranian retaliation after Tehran vowed to attack Israel for the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.

US officials said the anticipated Iranian attack could occur in the coming days, and Washington is closely watching the region for any indications of how it might play out.

Officials added the attack may be similar to the barrage of ballistic missiles and drones Tehran launched against Israel in April, but it could also be larger and more complex, coordinated with “Iranian proxies” in the region.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside other Axis of Resistance leaders, was killed along with his bodyguard, in an attack early on Wednesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it Tehran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader stressed.