Sunday, September 7, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCinemaFeatured News

Beyzaie’s Bashu, the Little Stranger wins Best Restored Film at Venice Festival

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival concluded with the announcement of its award winners, where Iranian filmmaker Bahram Beyzaie’s classic Bashu, the Little Stranger received the prize for Best Restored Film in the festival’s Venice Classics section.

Originally produced in 1985, the film was restored by the Roshanak Studio with support from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon).
The restored version was presented at Venice by French distribution company MK2 Films.

This year’s Venice Classics program showcased 18 restored masterpieces from around the world, reconstructed by film archives, cultural institutions, and production companies.

In other awards, Negar Motevali received the Special Jury Prize for her film Less Than Five Grams of Saffron, representing France.
Iranian director Ali Asgari’s Divine Comedy, which competed in the Horizons section, left without a prize.

Major international awards included: the Golden Lion for Best Film to Jim Jarmusch’s Mother Father Sister Brother; the Grand Jury Prize to Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab; and Best Director to Benny Safdie for The Crushing Machine.

The festival also honored documentary Mata Hari by Jep Bechenkovski and short film Without Clay by Louisa Siren.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks