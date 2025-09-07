Beyzaie’s Bashu, the Little Stranger wins Best Restored Film at Venice Festival

Originally produced in 1985, the film was restored by the Roshanak Studio with support from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon).

The restored version was presented at Venice by French distribution company MK2 Films.

This year’s Venice Classics program showcased 18 restored masterpieces from around the world, reconstructed by film archives, cultural institutions, and production companies.

In other awards, Negar Motevali received the Special Jury Prize for her film Less Than Five Grams of Saffron, representing France.

Iranian director Ali Asgari’s Divine Comedy, which competed in the Horizons section, left without a prize.

Major international awards included: the Golden Lion for Best Film to Jim Jarmusch’s Mother Father Sister Brother; the Grand Jury Prize to Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab; and Best Director to Benny Safdie for The Crushing Machine.

The festival also honored documentary Mata Hari by Jep Bechenkovski and short film Without Clay by Louisa Siren.