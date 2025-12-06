Belgium, Egypt, New Zealand coaches react to World Cup 2026 Grouping with Iran

New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley said his side faces “challenging fixtures” but insisted that positive results are attainable.

“It’s a great challenge to play against players from the Premier League and Champions League. There are no easy games. Our key will be defending well and creating chances,” he said.

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia noted that his team lacks direct experience against Iran and New Zealand but expects demanding matches nonetheless.

“The World Cup starts now. We aim to top the group and create the best possible scenario for the rest of the tournament,” he stated.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan highlighted the group’s diversity. “There is a world-class team like Belgium, a major Asian team like Iran, and a hardworking side such as New Zealand. Since I took charge, we play to win, and our results have been positive,” he said.

The coaching staff of the Iran national football team also reacted with visible satisfaction after the team was placed in Group G.

Amir Ghalenoei, drew attention, as he had previously stated that his preferred opponents from Seed 1 would be either co-host Canada or Belgium. The outcome ultimately matched his expectation.