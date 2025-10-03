IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Bajelvand wins gold in World Para Athletics, secures Iran’s fourth title

By IFP Editorial Staff

Hossein Bajelvand claimed a gold medal in the men’s discus throw at the World Para Athletics Championships in India, marking Iran’s fourth gold medal of the tournament.

On the seventh day of the 12th edition of the championships on Friday, Bajelvand competed in the F11 class discus throw and secured the title with a throw of 41.70 meters.

His compatriot, Mehdi Olad, also competed in the event but managed only one valid attempt of 35.96 meters, finishing in seventh place.

The achievement comes less than a year after Bajelvand earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, highlighting his steady rise on the international stage.

The gold medal adds to Iran’s growing success in the tournament. So far, Iran’s delegation has collected four gold medals, two silver, and three bronze. Gold medals were won by Amirhossein Alipour, Elham Salehi, and Saeed Afrooz, besides Bajelvand.

Silver medals went to Olad and Hajar Safarzadeh, while bronze medals were earned by Amanollah Papi, Salehi, and Zeinab Moradi.

