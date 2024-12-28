Media WireMiddle East

Babies in Gaza ‘freezing to death’ amid Israeli siege: UN

By IFP Media Wire

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has warned that babies are freezing to death in the Gaza Strip due to cold weather and lack of shelter.

“Blankets, mattresses & other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,” he wrote on X.

He concluded the post reiterating his call for a ceasefire and “an immediate flow of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter”.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed that four Palestinian babies have died in tents in recent days amid the cold weather and widespread malnutrition.

On Tuesday, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees issued a damning statement, revealing that a child is killed in Gaza every hour amid the relentless Israeli onslaught.

“They are not just numbers; they are lives lost in a short time without any justification,” the agency stated, highlighting the devastating toll of Israel’s actions.

In a post on X, the agency emphasised the harrowing plight of Gaza’s children, many of whom are physically and emotionally scarred.

Those who survive endure the trauma of displacement, are deprived of education and are left scavenging for food among the ruins of their homes.

UNRWA revealed that at least 14,500 children have been killed during the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the war.
“The killing of children cannot be justified,” the agency stressed, urging global action to end the bloodshed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks