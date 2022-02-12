Saturday, February 12, 2022
Azeri pres. unveils project to link Zangzur corridor to Iran, other countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
The president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has unveiled a project to build an energy supply line from the country to Iran and Turkey through Armenia.

Aliev said the pipeline will use the Zangzur corridor. “We have energy ties with all four neighboring countries and are working on a new project,” Aliyev said.

He added that the Zangzur corridor is not just for railroad, land and air transportation.

According to the Azeri president, the Zangzur corridor will play a role in the export of energy resources and there will be a new line to supply electricity to the Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and from there to Europe.

Aliyev said, “A line also passes through Georgia and Turkey and this will increase exports and bring us more currency”. Aliyev’s comments come as Armenia has opposed the development of the Zangzur route and its passage through its territory. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Aliyev of obstructing the opening of transport lines between the two countries.

During a recent press conference, he strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s territorial claims to the Zangzur corridor and said Baku has pursued a policy of continuous violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity. Zangzur links Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan through Armenian territory.

