Azerbaijan says ready for EU-mediated talks with Armenia

“Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on Thursday.

Hajiyev added it is “incorrect to present” President Ilham Aliyev’s no show as a “refusal” to hold talks with Armenia.

Aliyev turned down a meeting with the Armenian leader on the sidelines of the European summit in Granada because of “France’s biased actions and militarisation policy that seriously undermine regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus”, Hajiyev added.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, on a visit to Armenia on Wednesday, stated Paris will deliver military equipment to the South Caucasus nation.

“France has agreed on future contracts with Armenia that will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defence.”