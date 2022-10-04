Azerbaijan defense minister: Baku not after occupying Armenian territory

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov made the comments in a phone call with the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces General Mohammad Bagheri on Monday.

The two top military officials stressed the importance of reducing regional tensions through dialogue following the recent tensions between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The defense minister of Azerbaijan Republic pointed out that the problems between Baku and Yerevan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has ignited several wars, can be resolved through dialogue and friendship.

The two sides also emphasized the implementation of the Joint Military Commission agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia to avoid further conflicts in the future.

They also discussed bilateral military cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan and announced their readiness for joint or coordinated military exercises on the borders of the two countries.