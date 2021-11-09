Ayatollah Sistani bans purchasing from firms supporting Israel

Iran's President Lauds Ayatollah Sistani's Vital Role after Controversy

Iraq’s top Shia authority Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani has issued a fatwa banning Muslims from doing business with companies that support the Israeli regime. Ayatollah Sistani issued the fatwa, which is a religiously binding edict, in response to a question about buying stuff from stores which give part of their profits to Israel.

The top Shia authority, who lives in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf, said if it’s proven that a company effectively supports Israel, it’s not permissible to do business with them. 

Israel is widely seen by the vast majority of people in Muslim countries as a pariah, an occupying regime and an outlier in the Middle East. Despite that, governments of some Muslim countries, especially in the Arab world, have diplomatic relations with Israel. Others have secret dealings with the regime.

