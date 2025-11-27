Ayatollah Khamenei rejects claims of back-channel messages to U.S.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States brings “war, destruction, displacement, and genocide” wherever it intervenes, saying Washington is fueling global instability from Ukraine to the Middle East.

According to the Supreme Leader, the U.S. “ignited the costly war in Ukraine and failed to achieve its goals,” noting that US President Donald Trump had predicted a quick resolution but is now “trying to impose a 28-article plan by force” on the country involved.

He also said Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza were taking place “with full American backing,” arguing that global public opinion has turned against the U.S.

Ayatollah Khamenei strongly rejected reports that Iran had sent messages to the United States via a third country, saying: “They fabricate rumors claiming that Iran, the Iranian government, sent a message through such-and-such country to America. This is an absolute lie. Nothing of this sort has happened.”

He further said Washington has betrayed even its own allies, stating: “They support the criminal Zionist gang ruling over Palestine, and for the sake of oil and underground resources, they are prepared to ignite wars anywhere in the world—including now in Latin America. Such a government is not one with which the Islamic Republic would seek relations or cooperation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei declared that the United States suffered a “severe defeat” during the recent 12-day confrontation with Iran.

He said Washington employed “its latest offensive and defensive weapons,” including submarines, fighter jets, and advanced air-defense systems, yet “could not achieve its objectives.”

“The U.S. wanted to deceive the Iranian nation and drag it behind itself,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“But the opposite occurred. The unity of the Iranian people against America grew stronger, and they were able to truly thwart the enemy’s plans.”