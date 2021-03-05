Ayatollah Khamenei Plants Sapling on Arbour Day

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has planted two saplings on the Arbour Day and the beginning of the National Week of Natural Resources.

The Leader planted the saplings on Friday morning in a move to mark the Arbour Day and National Week of Natural Resources.

On Iran’s official calendar, 3 March is named as Arbour Day when people are encouraged to plant saplings.

This day is also the beginning of the National Week of Natural Resources. The first day of this week is dedicated to planting saplings.

What follows are photos of the Leader planting the two saplings:

1 of 3