Ayatollah Khamenei urges MPs to stand united in supporting Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a speech to the members of the Iranian Parliament at a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Leader extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, describing it as a truly significant day for the entire Islamic world, rich in profound concepts that lead to a deeper understanding of Islam. He also congratulated the attendees on the birth anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS).

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the universally recognized legal stature of legislative bodies around the world, attributing their status to the profound significance of law itself.

“The law is a fundamental condition for the existence of social life,” he stated, adding that, from a rational perspective, laws that are established by the collective intellect and a nation’s representatives possess greater credibility and value.

The Leader drew a distinction between the legal status and the actual weight of parliaments globally asserting that their moral and practical significance varies widely, khamenei.ir reported.

“The true standing and credibility of a parliament rooted in religion, composed of virtuous and honest individuals, and committed to justice, supporting the oppressed, and standing up to bullies, is vastly different from that of a parliament made up of irresponsible individuals, whose work contributes to oppression, discrimination, social inequality, and support for criminals such as the killers of Gazans,” the Leader stated.

Congratulating Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his re-election as speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined key principles for upholding the true dignity of the Iranian Parliament. He urged MPs to hold themselves accountable before both God and the law, prioritizing divine approval and the nation’s welfare while resisting conflicts of interest.

The Leader underscored the significance and influence of parliamentarians’ words, advising that speeches delivered from the parliamentary platform should inspire hope and foster reassurance. He further stressed that MPs’ statements must reflect rationality and commitment to the principles and ideals of the Islamic Revolution, serving as a testament to national resolve, strength, and determination.

Reflecting on Iran’s national character, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the unparalleled resistance and candor of the Iranian nation in confronting the empty rhetoric and impositions of major global powers. He described the enthusiastic public participation in the annual commemoration of Imam Khomeini’s demise and the 22nd of Bahman (Islamic Revolution anniversary) rallies as clear indicators of the nation’s strength and determination. “This strength must be visible in the stances of MPs, in their endorsement or rejection of laws and individuals,” he said, noting that such qualities are already present in the Parliament to a large extent.

He emphasized the necessity of a revolutionary approach in the Parliament as another essential factor for maintaining its distinguished status. “The Majlis is a Revolutionary parliament, but being Revolutionary is not merely about loud rhetoric. Be careful not to make mistakes in understanding what it means to be Revolutionary.”

Ayatollah Khamenei defined Revolutionary conduct as steadfastly pursuing the ideals of the Revolution while preventing any deviation from them, showing courage, and clearly expressing beliefs in a “correct, non-insulting, and respectful” manner, and completely excluding personal motives and political preferences from professional duties. “The world is in God’s presence and it is with this perspective that we must seek divine satisfaction. We must firmly and courageously articulate the Revolution’s stances and pursue them in our decisions,” he added.

The Leader described a unified, strong, and resolute response to irrational or accusatory remarks against the Islamic Republic as another duty of parliamentarians and a further example of Revolutionary conduct.

At the beginning of the meeting, Qalibaf highlighted the Strategic Action Law for Safeguarding National Interests and the Majlis’s support for the dignified positions of the country’s diplomatic apparatus during the Muscat negotiations.

“‘Active participation of MPs in parliamentary diplomacy,’ ‘passage of the Capital Gains Tax Law,’ ‘approval of the general framework for the National Artificial Intelligence Plan,’ ‘reform of the law on parliamentary oversight,’ and ‘implementation of smart systems for budgeting and financial oversight’ have been part of the measures undertaken by the 12th Parliament,” the speaker said.