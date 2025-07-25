Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will grow stronger than ever

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a message on the occasion of the fortieth day after the martyrdom of many Iranians in attacks by the Zionist regime against Iran, including military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, with divine grace, the Islamic Republic of Iran will grow stronger every day, stressing the importance of not forgetting this truth and the responsibilities that come with it.

Ayatollah Khamenei said preserving national unity is the duty of every citizen.

He added that speeding up scientific and technological progress in all sectors is the responsibility of the country’s academic and research elites.

The leader noted that maintaining the dignity and reputation of the Iranian nation is a serious obligation for all public speakers and writers.

He also said constantly equipping the country with tools to safeguard national security and independence is the responsibility of military commanders.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that it is the duty of all executive institutions to show seriousness, persistence, and efficiency in solving the country’s problems and completing unfinished tasks.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said keeping the revolutionary spirit and motivation alive is a duty that lies on everyone’s shoulders.

The Leader then paid tribute to the Iranian nation and all the martyrs, along with their grieving families.