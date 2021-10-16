Austria official says Vienna has common concerns with Tehran over Daesh

Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peter Launsky, who is in Tehran for the fifth round of political talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran, has met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In this meeting, Amirabdollahian called the ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Austria age-old and said, “We attach great importance to these relations”.

Amirabdullahian expressed hope for increased economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He also appreciated the donation of vaccine by Austria to the Islamic Republic and called for more cooperation with Vienna on the Covid pandemic and vaccine.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the European Union to adopt a more responsible approach to the rights of displaced Afghans and condemned the terrorist attacks in recent weeks in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the rise of Daesh and Takfiri terror groups in Afghanistan as dangerous.

Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Launsky, also praised the friendly relations between his country and Iran and expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal will be revived with the cooperation of all parties.

Launsky also condemned the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Austria have common concerns about Daesh terrorists.

He also stressed Austria’s support for meetings of Afghanistan’s neighbors to resolve the country’s problems.