Attack on US base in Qatar was ‘exercise of self-defence’: Iran

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has stated that the missile attack on the Al Udeid base was a legitimate response under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The attack was retaliation for the “unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty” by the US on Sunday, when it hit three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

He emphasised that Iran values its ties with neighbours, and warned that the US is trying to cause “division” in the region.

The Iranian armed forces on Monday launched a missile barrage against the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar that serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The response was described by the forces as a powerful and devastating strike against the outpost that also functions as the forward headquarters of the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT).

It came in retaliation for Sunday morning attacks by the US against three peaceful nuclear facilities in the north-central and central parts of Iran.

