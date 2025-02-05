FM Araghchi in response to Trump: Assurance on Iran’s non-pursuit of nuclear weapons is achievable

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi reiterated that the US approach has not only failed to subdue Iran but has also resulted in strengthening the country in various domains.

He asserted that if Washington’s goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, this can be fully achieved through diplomacy and international cooperation, without the need for “illogical and fruitless pressures.”

Iran, he noted, is a committed member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Araghchi further highlighted that Iran’s stance on nuclear weapons is clear, underscored by a religious decree from the Leader, which clarifies the country’s position on the matter.

Trump signed the executive order reinstating the maximum pressure policy on Iran, with the goal of limiting its oil exports and diminishing its influence in West Asia.

“It’s very tough on Iran,” Trump told reporters, but added, “Hopefully we are not going to have to use it very much.”