Araghchi: No talks while Zionist regime’s attacks continue 

He was speaking after a meeting in Geneva with the foreign ministers of the three European countries (France, Germany, and the UK) and the EU’s foreign policy chief.

“We had serious discussions with the Europeans today (but) as long as the Zionist regime continues its attacks, we will not enter negotiations with any other sides”, the top Iranian diplomat noted. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its legitimate right to self-defense, saying the country will continue to respond to aggression as long as it is necessary.

Araghchi also expressed concern over the international community’s failure to condemn Tel Aviv’s brutal attacks, slamming the silence as “deeply worrying”.

He added, “We support continued dialogue with the E3 and the EU and we are prepared for another round of talks in the near future”.