Sunday, May 18, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured News

FM Araghchi: Iran has not received any written proposal from U.S.

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, told reporters on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum that the schedule for the next round of Iran-US negotiations has been finalized and will be publicly announced shortly.

When asked whether Iran had received any formal message from Oman on behalf of the United States, Araghchi replied, “We have not received any written message from Oman. However, the next round of negotiations is likely to be held soon, and its time and venue will be officially confirmed in the near future.”

Referring to the recent trilateral meeting with officials from Qatar and Oman, the foreign minister described the discussions as productive.

“We had very good talks regarding regional issues, bilateral relations, and the ongoing negotiations. We reviewed the latest developments in all these areas,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently stated that his administration has conveyed a proposal to Iran, adding that Tehran must make a decision on it very soon.

Iran and the U.S. have so far held four rounds of Oman-mediated talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks