FM Araghchi: Iran has not received any written proposal from U.S.

When asked whether Iran had received any formal message from Oman on behalf of the United States, Araghchi replied, “We have not received any written message from Oman. However, the next round of negotiations is likely to be held soon, and its time and venue will be officially confirmed in the near future.”

Referring to the recent trilateral meeting with officials from Qatar and Oman, the foreign minister described the discussions as productive.

“We had very good talks regarding regional issues, bilateral relations, and the ongoing negotiations. We reviewed the latest developments in all these areas,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently stated that his administration has conveyed a proposal to Iran, adding that Tehran must make a decision on it very soon.

Iran and the U.S. have so far held four rounds of Oman-mediated talks over Iran’s nuclear program.