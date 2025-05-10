FM Araghchi: Iran, US set to resume indirect talks on Sunday

Speaking to Shahrara News during a visit to the shrine city of Mashhad, Araghchi said Iran has expressed its readiness to participate, and the final coordination on timing and venue is being handled by Omani mediators.

“The path of the negotiations is moving forward,” he stated, noting that “But it is important that we are moving forward in a way that will gradually lead us into the details.”

Araghchi criticized the inconsistent messaging from the American side, describing Iran’s approach as professional and principled, in contrast to Washington’s “emotional” and contradictory behavior.

Iran and the US have so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations, mediated by Oman, in Muscat and Rome. The talks aim to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

Both sides have described the discussions as constructive, with officials calling the progress “positive” and indicating that the negotiations are moving in the right direction.

The minister also announced visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday. In Saudi Arabia, he will continue regional consultations regarding both indirect US-Iran talks and broader regional issues. In Qatar, Araghchi is scheduled to speak at the fourth Iran-Arab Dialogue Conference.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of ongoing regional dialogue, stating that sustainable agreements depend on addressing the concerns and shared interests of neighboring countries.