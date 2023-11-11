Arab League demands “complete ceasefire” in Gaza ahead of OIC summit in Riyadh

“Humanitarian truces are not at the core of the Arab position, for the Arab position demands a complete ceasefire. Humanitarian truces are an idea that some people talk about to try to deal with the deteriorating humanitarian situation due to the war and Israeli aggression. The Arab position is clearly and explicitly based on an immediate ceasefire,” the statement citing the Arab League spokesperson Hossam Zaki said.

Arab foreign ministers held a preparatory meeting in Riyadh led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday ahead of an emergency Arab summit scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, to discuss ways to stop the “Israeli aggression on Gaza”, the statement added.

According to the statement, a “large number” of Arab leaders will participate, stressing that Arab countries will be “well represented”.

The Arab League is an organization of Middle Eastern and African countries and the Palestine Liberation Organization. Its purpose is to promote closer political, economic, cultural and social relations among the members.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has also called for an end to the war in Gaza and the end of the “forced displacement” of Palestinians.

“We stress the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” he said in remarks at the Saudi-Africa summit in Riyadh on Friday.

“We condemn what the Gaza Strip is experiencing in terms of military aggression, targeting of civilians and the continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation authorities,” he added.

“We stress the need to create conditions for the return of stability and the establishment of peace,” he continued.