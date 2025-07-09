Analyst: Iranian president challenges dominant narrative in interview with Tucker Carlson

According to Reza Nasri’s post on X social media, with US President Donald Trump’s rise to power, Israeli officials and affiliated lobbies took charge of shaping the narrative on Iran, especially targeting the so-called Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

This narrative, Nasri argues, emphasized claims such as Iran’s intent to assassinate Trump, its alleged aggression and nuclear threat, and its hostility toward the West, using slogans like “Death to America” to justify US military and financial support for Israel.

Nasri contends that Israel and its supporters have mainstreamed this view, even influencing Trump-era promises of peace. Statements by unofficial Iranian figures have unintentionally reinforced the narrative, he added.

In this context, President Pezeshkian’s interview sought to disrupt that narrative by directly addressing its components and emphasizing Israel’s destabilizing role.

The interview’s timing, coinciding with the Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, added to its relevance.

Nasri also criticized internal opponents who misrepresented the interview for political gain, calling such actions regrettable amid escalating regional tensions.