Analysit on Zangezur corridor: Putin’s preemptive strike to prevent potential Iran-US diplomatic channels

Falahatpisheh drew parallels between the current situation and what transpired two decades ago, when Russia undermined Iran’s rightful claims in the Caspian Sea’s legal regime.

He further explained that despite the failure of the “Look to the East” policy, the central message of Iran’s latest election is clear: a desire for de-escalation with the West and a move away from dependence on the East.

By pursuing the Zangezur Corridor, Falahatpisheh believes Russia seeks to stifle any future diplomatic realignment between Iran and the West before it even has a chance to materialize.

The Zangezur corridor is part of a strategic transportation route extending from the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to Turkey’s east, passing through Armenian territory near its border with Iran.

Russia has recently supported Azerbaijan’s demand to get unimpeded access to its enclave Nakhchivan by opening the corridor through Armenia, which would cut off Iran’s direct access to Armenia.