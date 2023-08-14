Amirabdollahian: Iran and US engaged in talks for months, Tehran not to accept temporary nuclear deal

Amirabdollahian noted that Tehran has been going down the path of diplomacy and hopes to reach the finish line.

He also spoke about ties between Iran and Egypt and the message brought to Tehran by the Omani sultan.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran welcomes restoration of diplomatic relations with Egypt at the highest level and it’s Iran’s policy to pursue the matter.

Speaking about the Arash oil and gas field in the Persian Gulf, the top Iranian diplomat said that he held two rounds of talks with the Kuwaiti foreign minister about it and that the two sides agree this is a legal issue and nobody wants to create a controversy about it in the media.

Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia lay claim to the dield.

Amirabdollahian stressed that technical and legal measures are needed and the matter should be pursued through diplomacy and negotiations.

The top diplomat said Iran cannot afford to lose any of its resources.

On ties with Saudi Arabia, Amirabdollahian said the two countries’ ambassadors will soon be sent to the Iranian and Saudi capitals.