Amirabdollahian to top EU diplomat: No Iran drone supply to Russia for use in Ukraine war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Josep Borrell & Hossein Amir Abdolahian

The Iranian foreign minister says Tehran’s policy regarding the Ukraine war is to respect the country's territorial integrity, rejecting claims of Iran supplying Russia with drones for use in the conflict.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a telephone conversation with the European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell, said Iran is opposed to war and it vehemently rejects claims that it has given Russia drones for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

He added Iran has defense cooperation with Russia but does not send arms to the warring sides in Ukraine and wants an end to the war and an end to the displacement of people.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Islamic Republic is making an effort to stop the hostilities in Ukraine through diplomacy and it advises the Europeans to view the issue with a realistic approach.

Referring to the recent unrest and deadly riots in Iran, the top Iranian diplomat also stressed some European officials supported rioting, terrorism and vandalism in Iran due to the wrong analysis of the situation and under the pretext of defending human rights.

He described this as an uncalculated, unconstructive and meddlesome move on the part of the Europeans that was politically motivated.

The EU foreign policy chief also said Iran’s policy to refuse to send arms and drones for use in the Ukraine war is important and worthy of appreciation.

Borrell expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency over safeguards issues will continue.

