Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP Exclusive

Alvand destroyer, 4 submarines join Iran navy fleet

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Alvand destroyer and four submarines have joined the strategic naval forces of the Iranian army in the country’s southern waters.

The vessels were inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Army’s Deputy Chief for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and the Commander of the Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

“Alvand destroyer was renovated and upgraded by experts at the factories of the Army’s strategic Naval Forces after installation and improvement of surface and sub-surface defensive systems,” said the commander of the navy’s factories.

The official added that the four submarines also had their electro-optic systems upgraded by the navy’s specialists.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, a helicopter, an aircraft and a hovercraft joined the navy’s air and surface fleet after undergoing maintenance operations.

Previous articleIran, Azerbaijan, Georgia corridor to launch in days
Next articleUN lauds Iran for hosting millions of Afghan migrants

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks