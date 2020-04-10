All About JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 is all set to be conducted on the 17th of May, 2020. It is going to be a computer-based test and there will be two papers. Aspirants are required to clear JEE Mains, in order to be eligible for this entrance exam.

Application form for JEE Advanced 2020 will be tentatively available online, in the first week of May. The results of JEE Advanced 2020 are supposed to be published on the 8th of June, 2020. JEE Advanced scores will preliminarily determine if aspirants will get through the admission process of deemed engineering universities.

JEE Advanced 2020- Details of Application Procedure

The mode of application for JEE Advanced 2020 will be online. The application form for the same will be released for download, sometime in early May 2020 and the window for online application will be closed by the end of the second week of May 2020. JEE Advanced 2020 Aspirants will have to complete the payment before the application window closes, in the second week of May 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020- Application Fee

Like JEE Mains, there are different application fees for aspirants belonging to different categories for JEE Advanced 2020. The application fee for female aspirants is 1300 INR. For those aspirants belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PWD, JEE Advanced 2020, the application fee comes to 1300 INR as well. For all candidates it is 2600 INR. Also, for candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2020, from cities outside India, the application fee is updated. Those candidates who are current residents of any of the SAARC countries are required to pay an application fee of 160 USD. Candidates those who are residents of non-SAARC countries, an amount of 300 USD is payable for their application.

For the payment of application fees online, aspirants may use internet banking, credit cards, UPI IDs, debit cards, etc. Candidates may also pay through e-challans issued by the State Bank of India, under the MOPS (Multi Option Payment System).

JEE Advanced 2020- Registration

Candidates must register for JEE Advanced 2020, with a valid email address. Once they are through with the registration, each candidate will be sent a login id and a password. They will need to use the same login id and password for all further procedures and notifications. While they register for JEE Advanced 2020, candidates will have to upload some needful documents. Below is the list of documents that are required to be uploaded.

Pass Certificate of 10th board exam

Pass Certificate of 12th board exam or any other equivalent exam

Category Certificates for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC-NCL, or PWD.

Birth Certificate, in the case date of birth, is not provided in the pass certificate of the 10th board exam.

Candidates are required to scan and upload these above-mentioned documents, at the time of registration. It is requested that candidates must provide all the details and their city preferences carefully during registration. There will not be any window for editing any of the information provided in the application form, once it is submitted.

JEE Advanced 2020- Schedules

JEE Advanced 2020 is going to be a computer-based exam. There will be two papers. The first paper is supposed to be conducted on the 17th of May, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. IST, and the next paper is going to be conducted on the 17th of May, 2020, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 p.m. IST. Both these papers are mandatory and candidates will get a recess in between the two papers. Each of these papers is going to have a duration of three hours. There will not be any changes in the schedule of this entrance exam.

JEE Advanced 2020-Question Pattern and Marking scheme

Questions will come from Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry in JEE Advanced 2020. The syllabus for these three subjects consists of all chapters from 11th and 12th. The question paper of JEE Advanced 2020 by Vedantu, will consist of objective type questions and numeric value type questions from Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry will help to score good. Candidates need to revise all the concepts and theories from the syllabus of 10+2, solve as many test papers and take as many mock tests as possible. JEE advanced 2020 mock test series are among the most recommended mock tests.

Like JEE Mains, the marking scheme of JEE Advanced also has negative marking. The marking scheme is different for each of the two papers.

There is a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer, for the objective type questions. There will be no negative marking for numerical type questions. Three marks are allotted for those questions that have only one correct answer. Four marks are allotted for those questions that have more than one correct answer. This is the marking scheme for objective type questions. The question paper for the second test will have list sets to match.