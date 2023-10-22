Sunday, October 22, 2023
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Aide to Iran Leader: Tehran openly supports Palestine

By IFP Editorial Staff
An aide to Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran does not conceal its support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, but added the latest developments were a natural reaction by resistance movements to the Israel’s tightening noose around the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank.

Ali Larijani, a veteran Iranian politician, in an interview with Iran’s state-run Ofogh network, said Iran lends support to Palestine because of its national security, religious, and emotional significance for the Islamic Republic.

“We do not support Palestine just spiritually or politically. We make various contributions and we do not hide it,” he explained.

He undermined the effectiveness of international forums, like the Cairo Summit held on Saturday, saying countries need to move beyond words and condemnation and put forward a tangible solution that can bridle the plight of the Palestinians.

Larijani also expressed disappointment with China and Russia, saying their reactions to the latest developments in Gaza were “below expectations.”

Over 4,300 people, mostly civilians, have so far been killed and at least 14,000 others have been injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the besieged territory of about 2.4 million people that started on October 7.

