Aide to Iran Leader: Armed forces fully prepared for all enemy scenarios

Speaking on recent regional developments, Rahim Safavi stressed that Zionist forces are well aware that parts of Iran’s military capabilities such as the Navy and the Quds Force have not yet been brought into action.

He criticized Israel’s strategic approach toward both the Palestinian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, “The Zionists’ strategies have so far proven to be misguided in their dealings with both Palestinians and Islamic Iran”.

Rahim Safavi further stressed that history shows no occupying regime has ever managed to permanently remain in occupied territories, underscoring as the eventual failure of such entities.

He then spoke about Iran’s defense readiness and revealed that the country has already produced thousands of missiles and drones.

Rahim Safavi added that the storage and deployment locations of the missiles are secure.