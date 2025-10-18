Afsaneh Hessamifard becomes 1st Iranian woman to summit all 8,000-meter peaks

In a video message shared on her Instagram page, Hessamifard dedicated her achievement to the people of Iran, saying, “Through cold, hardship, and death, one can reach their dreams, for a prosperous Iran and a free tomorrow”.

Hessamifard had previously become the first Iranian woman to summit K2, the world’s second-highest and most technically challenging peak, in July 2022.

Earlier that same year, in May 2022, she and fellow climber Elham Ramezani successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest. Born in 1976 in Bojnourd, Hessamifard holds a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree and serves as both a sports team physician and the head of the Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Board of North Khorasan Province.