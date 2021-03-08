Afghanistan No ‘Bargaining Chip’ for Iran-US Talks: Spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Afghanistan is not a bargaining chip for Iran’s negotiation with any other country.

Speaking in a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Iran views its friends based on friendship.

“We have never had an instrumental view of our friends in the region,” he stressed.

“Afghanistan is per se a very important region to us, and is not our bargaining chip for talks with any other party,” he added.

He further referred to a meeting on Afghanistan which is to be held at the United Nations and within the UN framework, and said, “We haven’t received any invitation from the UN regarding Afghanistan.”

“We will wait to receive the UN invitation and then we will consider the issue,” he added.

The spokesman also made it clear that Tehran and Washington have not been engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations over any issue.

“Let me say it explicitly that we haven’t had and don’t have any direct or indirect contact with the United States regarding the JCPOA or other issues.”