“Accession to BRICS  shows Iran cannot be isolated” 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s ambassador to Moscow says the plot to isolate Iran in the international arena failed as a result of the country’s membership in BRICS.

kazem Jalali also said from now on, Iran can use its huge internal possibilities to have trade interactions with members of BRICS.

He noted that the basic tenet of the group is that countries with strong economic infrastructure should stand by each other one way or another so they can put in place a huge groundwork for economic cooperation. According to the Iranian ambassador to Russia, the Islamic Republic has always been determined to fight against unilateralism in the international community and is able to play a key role in the promotion of the economic and political objectives of BRICS.

 

Iran was formally invited to join BRICS on Thursday during the group’s summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The group consists of the world’s emerging ecinomies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

