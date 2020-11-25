A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Obama: It Takes Time for Biden to Restore Int’l Credibility, Return to JCPOA

2- Iran Can Increase Enrichment, Produce Advanced Machines, Design Reactors

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump Backs Off

2- End of Trump and Trumpism [Editorial]

3- Efforts to Save US from Int’l Isolation

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Willpower and Courage Needed to Resolve Economic Woes

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Leader: We Shouldn’t Expect Foreign Developments to Cause Opening in Iran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Leader: We Negotiated for Years to Have Bans Lifted, but It Didn’t Work

2- Zarif: US Responsible Withdrawal from Afghanistan Positive Step toward Sustainable Peace

Etemad Newspaper:

1- We Tested Negotiation and It Didn’t Work

2- Coronavirus and Violence against Women in the Margins

3- General Dehqan Starts Presidential Campaign without Uniform

* Former DM Officially Declares Candidacy in 2021 Presidential Election

Iran Newspaper:

1- Path of Neutralizing Sanctions Is Difficult but Leads to Good Result

2- Rouhani Praises People, Business Owners for Cooperation in Containing COVID-19

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Negotiation for Removal of Sanctions Doesn’t Work

2- Former Mossad Chief: Our Prime Ministers Used to Wear Women’s Clothes to Meet Arabs

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump Finally Concedes Defeat: Power Transition Will Start

2- Ansarullah: The Missile Used to Hit Jeddah Had Been Prepared for Attacking Israel

3- Zarif: Iran Supports Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Neutralizing Sanctions Instead of Trying to Remove Them

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump Finally Accepts Results of Election

2- Leader: Serious Action Needed to Remove Livelihood Problems

3- Iran’s Foreign Trade Exceeds $44 Billion

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Here’s First Candidate for 2021 Presidential Election

2- Saudi Looking for New Front against Iran?