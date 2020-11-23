A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- How Much Effective Is Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine

2- Saudi FM: We Must Be Engaged in Any Talks with Iran

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Turns G20 Summit into Huge Webinar

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Tehran Doesn’t Look Like Coronavirus-Hit City

* New Restrictions Have Failed to Decrease Traffic

2- US Has No Way but to Respect Iran Nation’s Rights: Spokesman

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Dream of Conquering Presidential Office

* Senior MP Once Again Attacks Rouhani, Government

2- FATF Matters to China

3- JCPOA Won’t Get Back to Zero Point: Analyst

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Europe Must Return to Unconditional Implementation of JCPOA: Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- City Looks Strange at Night

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: We Must Be Strong to Be Admired

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- New York Times: Trump Seeking to Prevent Biden from Returning to JCPOA

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Europeans Must Prepare for Third Wave of Coronavirus Outbreak

2- 12 Million Yemeni Children in Need of Urgent Help

3- No Country Would Accept to Have This Much Cooperation with IAEA as Iran Did: Envoy

4- Corruption of US Election System Revealed by US President

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Putin’s Meaningful Silence over Biden Victory

2- Signals of US Return to JCPOA

3- Iran Doesn’t Joke with Anyone over Its National Security: Spokesman

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- We’re Worried about Our Dear Neighbour Afghanistan: Iran

2- Iranian Lifestyle Influenced by COVID-19

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Difficult but Plausible Path

* Former Diplomat Talks about Iran-US Ties and Revival of JCPOA

2- Mysterious Mission in Mideast: US’ B-52 Bombers Deployed in Region