A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Mystery of US Return to JCPOA

2- Afghanistan May Be Cut in Half

3- Pompeo’s Words Uttered by Biden’s Possible Pick for State Department

4- On Strategic Deal with Iran, China Probably Waiting for Next Gov’t

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Last Blow to Trump: Pompeo to Run for President in 2024

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- End of Honeymoon

* Will Biden Take Back Trump’s Black Cheque from Bin Salman?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Controversies Surrounding Deputy Health Minister’s Resignation

* Why Did Malekzadeh Choose to Leave at Peak of Coronavirus?

2- Rouhani: Government to Provide Financial Aid for 30 Million Iranians

3- Borrell: It Won’t Be Easy to Revive JCPOA

4- China, US Moving Slowly Toward World War III

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Infighting amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Deputy Health Minister Resigns

2- Mysterious Hands behind Kabul Rocket Attacks

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Warning: 83 Percent of People Infected with COVID-19 in Family Gatherings

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: If All People Observe Protocols We Won’t Have Even One Hour of Lockdown

2- Bloody Rocket Attack against Afghan Capital

Javan Newspaper:

1- Biden Team’s Trump-Like Conditions for Returning to JCPOA

2- Rocket Attack against Kabul on Eve of US Withdrawal!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Biden Says Sanction, Reformists Interpret It as Economic Reopening!

2- Questionable Resignation on Eve of Implementing Partial Lockdown

3- Trump Lawyer: Democrats’ Heads Must Be Cut Off!

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Biden Team Sets Preconditions Even Before Taking Office!

2- Controversial Fight in Frontline of COVID-19 Battle!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- G20 Summit Overshadowed by Saudi Human Rights Disasters

2- Concerns about Revival of JCPOA from Riyadh to Tel Aviv

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Untimely Fight

* Deputy Health Minister Shocks Everyone by Resigning Overnight

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Impacts of Coronavirus on 2021 Elections

2- Rouhani: Lockdown May Continue If We Don’t Get Desirable Result

3- Political Resignation at Health Ministry