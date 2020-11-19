A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Former MP: Negotiation with US Possible with Leader’s Permission

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Game: What’s US President Looking for that He Refuses to Concede Defeat?

2- Rouhani: Don’t Glorify US Free of Charge

3- US in No Position to Set Conditions for Iran: Foreign Ministry

Etemad Newspaper:

1- War of Words between Qalibaf and Rouhani over Foreign Policy, Economy

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- There Are Clear Signs that Situation Getting Better

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s a National Treason to Make People Disappointed

2- Vaezi: We’ll Use All Our Capacities to Remove Sanctions, End Pressure

Javan Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Aid Package Forces Gov’t to Support People amid COVID-19

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Very Dangerous Days Awaiting US

2- Yemen Facing World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis

3- Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad: Hashd al-Shaabi Says It Was Trump’s Mercenaries

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- People Flock to Holiday Destinations in Last Minutes before COVID-19 Restrictions

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Call for Easing of Iran Sanctions in Washington

2- Number of US Forces in Iraq Officially Reduced

3- Iran’s Intelligence Minister Blacklisted by US

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Clear Message to Biden: You Can Remove All Bans with 3 Executive Orders

2- Trump Blocking American Democracy

3- What Will We Do with Biden [Editorial]