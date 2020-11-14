A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Reformists Hopeful about Revival of JCPOA

2- US Government Responsible for Daily Deaths of Over 400 COVID-19 Patients

* Oil Minister: US Bans Deprive Iran of Oil Revenues, Hence Challenges in Fighting COVID-19

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Populist Politicians Hold Economy Hostage

2- Ahvaz Buried Under Water with First Autumn Rain

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Economy in World without Coronavirus

2- Is Iranian Capital on Verge of Shutdown?

3- Challenges of Trump’s Leaving Office

4- Biden: Opportunity or Threat? [Editorial]

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Tehran’s Two-Week Shut-Down Awaiting Rouhani’s Approval

2- US Shouldn’t Leave Afghanistan Irresponsibly

Javan Newspaper:

1- 150 Security Officials Warn about 10 Dangerous Weeks in US

2- Trump Leaves Office with Regret of a Phone Call with Iran

3- Traditional GOP Apparently Moving on from Trump

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Shrank People’s Livelihoods by 30% from 2016 to 2019

2- Trump Fans Flock to Washington DC

3- Five Iranian Vaccines for Coronavirus Shortlisted by WHO

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- The GOP’s Scenarios to Keep Trump in Power

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Security Services Reject Trump’s Request

2- Rouhani: Era of Maximum Pressure Is Over

3- Ahwaziya Group Ringleader Arrested by Iran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Tehran Province on Verge of Lockdown

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Reza Zarrab in FBI’s Safe House

2- Trump to Deal Final Blow Before Leaving White House