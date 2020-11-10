A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Vaccine Finally Developed

2- Oil Minister: We’re Not Afraid of Sanctions

3- Biden and Iran’s Oil

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- We Shouldn’t Make It Difficult to Sit for Talks with US: Ex-MP

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Challenges of Shutting Down Tehran

2- Zarif’s Second Message to Neighbours after Trump Defeat

* Betting on Foreigners Not a Good One

3- Foreign Ministry on Biden’s Election: Final Decision on Foreign Policy Will Be Taken by Higher Branches of Power

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Please Help Caregivers in This Pandemic

2- A Dying Politician’s Last Struggles: Trump to Intensify Harassment of Iranians in Last Days of Presidency

3- Missing Donald Trump

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Concerns about Decreased Domestic Production after Possible Removal of Sanctions

Iran Newspaper:

1- Call for Talks: Foreign Minister’s Message to Neighbours after Trump’s Defeat

2- We Should Make Use of New Situation in US: Ex-Diplomat

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump’s JCPOA Gift to Biden

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump Calls on His Supporters to Take to Streets

2- Trump’s Gone, Netanyahu Should Also Go Away: Zionist Protesters

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Vaccine Shakes the World

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Panacea Developed after Trump’s Defeat: American Company Says Coronavirus Vaccine Successfully Tested

2- No One Knows Why They Don’t Shut Down Tehran

3- Zarif: Trump’s Gone, We and Our Neighbours Will Remain

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Successful Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shargh Newspaper:

1- US President-elect’s Challenge in His Way to Contact Tehran

2- News Power Partners in Washington