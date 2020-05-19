A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 19

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- A 25-Year-Old Iranian May Be Able to Afford Buying House at Age of 70!

2- Other Side of Coronavirus Coin

* Positive Developments Caused by COVID-19: End of Luxury Weddings, Decrease in Emotional Divorces, Increase in Reading Books

3- Trump’s Advisors in Europe [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Spokesman: Gov’t Not Allowed to Hire Former MPs

2- South Korea Launches Humanitarian Financial Channel with Iran after Receiving Green Light from US

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Couldn’t Achieve Success in Fighting COVID-19 If It Wasn’t for Leader’s Support

2- A Man Standing in Between: A Review of Ali Larijani’s Life

3- Iran Ready for Talks with Saudis with or without Mediators: Foreign Ministry

4- War of Tankers from Persian Gulf to Caribbean

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran-US Confrontation, This Time in Caribbean: Defeat of Sanctions

2- Rouhani: Synergy among Parties, People Very Significant after Corona

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran’s Policy Is to Reinforce All-Out Ties with Iraq

2- Gov’t Spokesman: All Options on Table Regarding Possible Confrontation with US

3- Russia: We’ll Continue Supporting Syria’s Legitimate Gov’t

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- University Entrance Exam to Be Held with Special Conditions

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Pay More Attention to Parties for Future of Iran

2- 90 Breath-taking Days: Interviews with Families of Doctors Who Died of Coronavirus

Javan Newspaper:

1- All Options on Table against Washington’s Possible Piracy

2- 280 Iranian Cities Free from COVID-19

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Pelosi: People Are Hungry, Unemployed Across the US

2- Al Saud TV Channel’s Office Stormed by Iraqi People

3- Iran’s Last Warning to US over Tankers en Route to Venezuela

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Explicitly Warns Pirates of Caribbean

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Pirates of Caribbean

* US to Bear Responsibility for Consequences of Any Foolish Act against Iran’s Tankers: Spokesman

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- A Report on Yasuj Plane Tragedy

* Iran Parliament Says Aviation Organization, Aseman Airline Are to Blame for Plane Crash

2- Global Unity for Independent Investigation on COVID-19

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Highlights of Trials Held for Those Accused of Financial Corruption [Editorial]

2- New Wave of Coronavirus