A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 11

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Entire Italy Quarantined; No Unnecessary Travel Allowed

2- Ali Larijani’s Regional Consultation for Fight against Coronavirus in Iran

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: US Can Be Effective in Removing Medicine Sanctions on Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Corona Diplomacy

* After Shamkhani’s Visit to Iraq, Larijani Also Writes to IPU over Coronavirus

2- China Did It, We Can Do It Too

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Democrats’ Coup against Sanders

2- Behind Walls of Barracks in Coronavirus-Hit Days

Etemad Newspaper:

1- We Return Home: Experts Urge People to Stay Home amid Corona Crisis

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Larijani: World Must Step in to Immediately Lift US Sanctions on Iran

2- Iran Leader Says Doctors, Nurses Who Die in Corona Fight Are Martyrs

Javan Newspaper:

1- China Preparing to Declare Victory over Corona

2- Italy at Home

3- Three Coronavirus Cases Have Close Contact with Trump

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Corona Outbreak Stopped in China after 100 Days

2- Iran Deputy Health Minister: Six to Eight-Fold Increase in Hygiene Production

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Gilan’s Fight against Coronavirus

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Apocalyptic Silence in Italy

2- Workers Still at Work: No Measure Taken to Reduce Working Hours amid Corona Outbreak

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Cancels Nowruz Speech in Mashhad over COVID-19

2- ‘Mahan Air’ Role in Corona-gate