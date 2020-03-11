A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Entire Italy Quarantined; No Unnecessary Travel Allowed
2- Ali Larijani’s Regional Consultation for Fight against Coronavirus in Iran
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Oil Minister: US Can Be Effective in Removing Medicine Sanctions on Iran
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Corona Diplomacy
* After Shamkhani’s Visit to Iraq, Larijani Also Writes to IPU over Coronavirus
2- China Did It, We Can Do It Too
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Democrats’ Coup against Sanders
2- Behind Walls of Barracks in Coronavirus-Hit Days
Etemad Newspaper:
1- We Return Home: Experts Urge People to Stay Home amid Corona Crisis
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Larijani: World Must Step in to Immediately Lift US Sanctions on Iran
2- Iran Leader Says Doctors, Nurses Who Die in Corona Fight Are Martyrs
Javan Newspaper:
1- China Preparing to Declare Victory over Corona
2- Italy at Home
3- Three Coronavirus Cases Have Close Contact with Trump
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Corona Outbreak Stopped in China after 100 Days
2- Iran Deputy Health Minister: Six to Eight-Fold Increase in Hygiene Production
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Gilan’s Fight against Coronavirus
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Apocalyptic Silence in Italy
2- Workers Still at Work: No Measure Taken to Reduce Working Hours amid Corona Outbreak
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Cancels Nowruz Speech in Mashhad over COVID-19
2- ‘Mahan Air’ Role in Corona-gate