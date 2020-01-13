A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 13

Fatemeh Askarieh
IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- IRGC Chief: I’m Sorrier than Anyone for Crash of Ukraine Plane

2- Qatar Emir: Dialogue Only Solution to Our Regional Problems

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- And Now Sorrow for Flood

2- Iran Leader: Corruption of US, Allies Reason for Region’s Problems

 

Arman-e Melli:

1- Who’s Responsible for Airspace Above Imam Khomeini Airport?

2- Sporadic Protests in Tehran, Some Cities

 

Ebtekar:

1- Guardian Council Disqualifies Major MPs from Running for Parliament

2- Mediation under Difficult Conditions: Qatari Emir, Pakistani FM in Tehran

 

Etemad:

1- Go Save Flood-Hit People

* No One Saving Us, Say People of Sistan and Baluchestan

2- One-Third of Parliament Members Disqualified from Running Again

 

Ettela’at:

1- Shamkhani: We Didn’t Seek to Conceal Real Cause of Plane Crash

 

Iran:

1- 800 Villages Surrounded by Destructive Flood

2- Iran Leader to Qatar: We’re Ready for Close Cooperation with Regional States

 

Jame Jam:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: We’re Embarrassed, We’ll Compensate

2- Finally Some Good News: Volleyball Team Qualifies for 2020 Olympic Games

 

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: We’d Die for People’s Security and Welfare

* We Made a Mistake; Some of Our People Died for Our Mistake; but It Was Unintentional; We Apologize and Will Compensate

2- ALS Medicine Unveiled in Iran; Price One-Third of Foreign-Made Drug

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- MPs Release Statement in Support of IRGC

2- Domestic, Global Reactions to UK Envoy’s Unconventional Attendance in Illegal Rallies

 

Kayhan:

1- Dancing on Blood of Plane Crash Martyrs, Organized by UK Ambassador

 

Shahrvand:

1- IRGC Chief: I’ve Never Been This Much Embarrassed

2- Displaced by Flood: A Report on Lives of Villagers Hit by Sistan-Baluchestan Flood

 

Shargh:

1- Ambiguities of a Disaster

* MPs Talk of PS752 Flight Crash

   
   

