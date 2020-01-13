A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 13

Abrar:

1- IRGC Chief: I’m Sorrier than Anyone for Crash of Ukraine Plane

2- Qatar Emir: Dialogue Only Solution to Our Regional Problems

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- And Now Sorrow for Flood

2- Iran Leader: Corruption of US, Allies Reason for Region’s Problems

Arman-e Melli:

1- Who’s Responsible for Airspace Above Imam Khomeini Airport?

2- Sporadic Protests in Tehran, Some Cities

Ebtekar:

1- Guardian Council Disqualifies Major MPs from Running for Parliament

2- Mediation under Difficult Conditions: Qatari Emir, Pakistani FM in Tehran

Etemad:

1- Go Save Flood-Hit People

* No One Saving Us, Say People of Sistan and Baluchestan

2- One-Third of Parliament Members Disqualified from Running Again

Ettela’at:

1- Shamkhani: We Didn’t Seek to Conceal Real Cause of Plane Crash

Iran:

1- 800 Villages Surrounded by Destructive Flood

2- Iran Leader to Qatar: We’re Ready for Close Cooperation with Regional States

Jame Jam:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: We’re Embarrassed, We’ll Compensate

2- Finally Some Good News: Volleyball Team Qualifies for 2020 Olympic Games

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: We’d Die for People’s Security and Welfare

* We Made a Mistake; Some of Our People Died for Our Mistake; but It Was Unintentional; We Apologize and Will Compensate

2- ALS Medicine Unveiled in Iran; Price One-Third of Foreign-Made Drug

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- MPs Release Statement in Support of IRGC

2- Domestic, Global Reactions to UK Envoy’s Unconventional Attendance in Illegal Rallies

Kayhan:

1- Dancing on Blood of Plane Crash Martyrs, Organized by UK Ambassador

Shahrvand:

1- IRGC Chief: I’ve Never Been This Much Embarrassed

2- Displaced by Flood: A Report on Lives of Villagers Hit by Sistan-Baluchestan Flood

Shargh:

1- Ambiguities of a Disaster

* MPs Talk of PS752 Flight Crash