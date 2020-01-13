A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- IRGC Chief: I’m Sorrier than Anyone for Crash of Ukraine Plane
2- Qatar Emir: Dialogue Only Solution to Our Regional Problems
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- And Now Sorrow for Flood
2- Iran Leader: Corruption of US, Allies Reason for Region’s Problems
Arman-e Melli:
1- Who’s Responsible for Airspace Above Imam Khomeini Airport?
2- Sporadic Protests in Tehran, Some Cities
Ebtekar:
1- Guardian Council Disqualifies Major MPs from Running for Parliament
2- Mediation under Difficult Conditions: Qatari Emir, Pakistani FM in Tehran
Etemad:
1- Go Save Flood-Hit People
* No One Saving Us, Say People of Sistan and Baluchestan
2- One-Third of Parliament Members Disqualified from Running Again
Ettela’at:
1- Shamkhani: We Didn’t Seek to Conceal Real Cause of Plane Crash
Iran:
1- 800 Villages Surrounded by Destructive Flood
2- Iran Leader to Qatar: We’re Ready for Close Cooperation with Regional States
Jame Jam:
1- IRGC Chief-Commander: We’re Embarrassed, We’ll Compensate
2- Finally Some Good News: Volleyball Team Qualifies for 2020 Olympic Games
Javan:
1- IRGC Chief: We’d Die for People’s Security and Welfare
* We Made a Mistake; Some of Our People Died for Our Mistake; but It Was Unintentional; We Apologize and Will Compensate
2- ALS Medicine Unveiled in Iran; Price One-Third of Foreign-Made Drug
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- MPs Release Statement in Support of IRGC
2- Domestic, Global Reactions to UK Envoy’s Unconventional Attendance in Illegal Rallies
Kayhan:
1- Dancing on Blood of Plane Crash Martyrs, Organized by UK Ambassador
Shahrvand:
1- IRGC Chief: I’ve Never Been This Much Embarrassed
2- Displaced by Flood: A Report on Lives of Villagers Hit by Sistan-Baluchestan Flood
Shargh:
1- Ambiguities of a Disaster
* MPs Talk of PS752 Flight Crash