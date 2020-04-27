A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Not Yet Passed Peak of Coronavirus: Lawmaker

2- Rouhani: We’ll Divide the Country Based on Level of COVID-19 Risk

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Why Trump Opposed to WHO

2- Analysis of Americans’ Protests against Quarantine

3- Rouhani: Religious Sites Can Be Reopened If Located in ‘White’ Zones

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Return to Populism, Xenophobia

* What’s Trump’s Plan to Overcome Critical Situation, Enter Presidential Race?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Wearing Mask Will Become Compulsory

2- War Resumed in Yemen

Iran Newspaper:

1- Solidarity with Iran over Swiss Mountain

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- US Frustrated by Iran’s Space Achievement

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Number of Daily COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Down to 60 People

2- India Taking Advantage of COVID-19 to Strongly Oppress Muslims

3- Pompeo Urges Extension of UN Arms Embargo against Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Pentagon Shows Flexibility on Reducing Forces in Iraq

2- US Confused by Iran’s Official Entry into Space

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- End of Kims’ Era

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 30 Proposals to Prevent Economic Consequences of COVID-19: Chamber of Commerce to President